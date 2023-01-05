ADVERTISEMENT

BRS MLA ‘slaps’ new toll plaza staffer

January 05, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

A video purportedly showing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Bellampalli, Durgam Chinnaiah, slapping a staffer of the recently opened toll plaza at Mandamarri town on the National Highway 363 in Mancherial district, late on Tuesday night, went viral on social media.

The incident was captured by the CCTV camera at the toll plaza and the video clip subsequently surfaced on various social media platforms. According to sources, the incident occurred when the staffer of the toll plaza reportedly insisted on payment of toll fee.

Meanwhile, Mr Chinnaiah refuted reports that he had slapped an employee of the toll plaza.

Sources close to the MLA said he had conveyed the “widespread resentment” among people over collection of the toll fee even before the completion of total works on the four-laning project of the Mancherial-Reppalewada section of NH 363.

