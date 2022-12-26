BRS MLA Kavitha calls upon poets to raise voice against fascist rule in country

December 26, 2022 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC K. Kavitha has made it clear that the fascist regime is running in the country and poets and artistes should raise voice against it.

She called upon the poets, artists and writers to think about the right way to counter the fascism in the country. The MLC visited the 35th National Book Fair at NTR Stadium on Sunday. After visiting the stalls, she participated in a discussion on the book “Vallanki Thalam” written by another MLC Gorati Venkanna. Venkanna answered Kavitha’s questions on Vallanki Talam and took suggestions on countering Fascist regime in the country. MLC was all praise for the wonderful narration on Nallamala forest, nature and Chenchu tribes. Stating that she has special connection with the Nallamala forests, MLC Kavitha said that the central government had tried to undertake mining the forest for uranium and diamonds. She recalled that during the Telangana agitation, they protested until the mining lease was cancelled. “After the formation of Telangana, centre came again for uranium mining but the government passed an assembly resolution against it”, she said. She highlighted that Telangana does not have a culture of being a spectator when the forest is being destroyed.