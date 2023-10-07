BRS MLA from Khanapur Rekha Naik resigns from party

October 07, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - NIRMAL

Ahead of the Assembly elections due this yearend, the ruling BRS suffered a setback in Nirmal district following the resignation of its sitting MLA from Khanapur A. Rekha Naik from the party.

Ms. Rekha Naik has announced her decision to quit the party in Khanapur on Friday after holding elaborate consultations with her supporters.

The decision comes almost one and a half months after the party high command denied her ticket to contest the Assembly polls this time.

She came down heavily on the party leadership for denying her ticket and announcing B. Johnson Naik as party candidate from the seat.

Sources said that she is likely to join the Congress.

