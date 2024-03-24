BRS leader and former MP Santosh Rao booked for land grabbing

March 24, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Banjara Hills police of Hyderabad has registered a case against BRS leader and former MP Santosh Rao in alleged land-grabbing charges.

Officials said that they booked a case under Sections 420, 468, 471, 447, and 120 R/W 34 of the IPC, following a complaint from Chinta Madhav. “Madhav alleged that Rao was trying to occupy land located on road number 14 of Banjara Hills by using fake and forged documents. He also claimed that illegal construction on the land, belonging to NECL company, had been started by the MP,” said the officials.

Police said that efforts are on to verify the claims and action will be taken accordingly.