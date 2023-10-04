HamberMenu
BRS is in danger of a vertical split, says BJP Bandi Sanjay

October 04, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has said the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing the prospect of a ‘vertical split.’

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr Sanjay said the revelations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the public meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘intention’ to make his son and Cabinet colleague K. T. Rama Rao as Chief Minister led to ‘rumblings’ in the family of those at the helm in Telangana government. 

“An intense debate is on among the BRS MLAs over the developments as they are afraid of losing deposits in the forthcoming Assembly polls in the event of change of guard at the helm in the ruling BRS dispensation,” Mr Sanjay said.

It is heartening to note that the Prime Minister had sanctioned development works worth over ₹20,000 crore to Telangana during his visit to Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad on October 1 and 3, he remarked, adding that the Centre allocated ₹9 lakh crore to Telangana for various development works and projects in the last nine years. 

The ruling BRS leaders are jealous of the growing popularity of Mr Modi as a global leader, he said, alleging that Mr K T Rama Rao was spewing venom against the Prime Minister.

Mr Sanjay further alleged that the BRS was working hand in glove with the AIMIM to win the upcoming Assembly elections by ‘hook or by crook’. BJP will foil such designs, he said, exuding confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious at the hustings.

