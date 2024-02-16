BRS is a sinking ship: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

February 16, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Comparing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to a ‘sinking ship’, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that there was no question of taking BRS into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold.

BRS will lose its existence after the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Sanjay said, referring to media reports saying that BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao had discussed the possibility of his party joining hands with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters at Ameerpet in the city on Friday, Mr. Sanjay said, “This is nothing but a mind game of KCR to mislead people for his petty political gains. He generated this talk within the party after he came to know that as many as eight sitting MLAs and five sitting MPs are ready to jump into the BJP. There is not an iota of truth in the talk.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself declared openly that KCR had approached him in 2020 itself and offered to join the NDA as his government in Telangana was in neck-deep corruption,” he said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India exposed the previous BRS government’s corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and the Vigilance department endorsed that the project suffered damages due to the gross failure of the BRS dispensation.

Cong.-BRS ties

Yet, the Congress government is not taking any action against the BRS leaders and refusing to order a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in the KLIP, Mr. Sanjay said, accusing the Congress and BRS of having a ‘secret understanding’.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, he said that the party has complained to the Election Commission on enrolment of ‘huge bogus votes’ in Hyderabad.

Mr. Sanjay said that he would take part in the bus yatra for three days from February 20 and undertake the second phase of ‘Prajahita Yatra’ from February 25 as per the party’s direction.

