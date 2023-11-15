HamberMenu
BRS govt. gave boost to educational opportunities for minorities: Mahmood Ali

November 15, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Home Affairs Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities opened up new educational opportunities for minorities. Around 3,300 minority students from the State are studying in various higher educational institutions abroad, he said.

Speaking at minorities’ Athmeeya Sammelanam held at the BRS party office in Hanamkonda on Tuesday, he said that the BRS government has set up Telangana Minority Residential Schools and introduced landmark welfare schemes like Shaadi Mubarak for minorities during the last nine and a half years.

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and others spoke.

