BRS govt. depriving homeless of roof over head: Eatala Rajender

July 24, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Eatala Rajender | Photo Credit: File Photo

BJP State election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender has accused the BRS dispensation of failing to deliver on its promise made to the homeless of providing a roof over their heads even after nine years of ruling Telangana.

Addressing a dharna held at Pochamma Maidan in Warangal on Monday, the Huzurabad MLA slammed the BRS government for “shattering the hopes” of homeless people by “depriving” them of the assured two-bedroom houses (2BHKs) in the district and elsewhere in the State.

The BJP will take up the responsibility of providing houses and pensions to all the eligible poor people in the State, if voted to power, he said.

Belt shops are thriving in every nook and corner of the State and the ruling dispensation turned a blind eye to the menace, he charged, coming down heavily on the BRS regime and accusing it of announcing new welfare schemes in a “rhetoric manner” with an eye on the next Assembly elections.

Similar dharnas were held in Karimnagar, Khammam, Jagtial and various other parts of the State to press for two-bedroom houses for all the eligible poor people. BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Aravind participated in the dharna held in Jagtial.

