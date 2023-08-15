BRS government empowering weavers through trailblazing welfare schemes: KTR

August 15, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao said that the readymade garments made by women at Gokaldas Images Pvt. Ltd’s ‘Green Needle’ manufacturing unit in the Sircilla Apparel Park are being exported to the U.S. under the ‘Sircilla’ brand name, proving the mettle of women.

Once the apparel park becomes fully operational, it would provide employment to 8,000 women, the Minister said, adding that plans are afoot to provide frame looms in place of pit looms to the weavers under the ‘Telangana Chenetha Maggam’ scheme.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations after unfurling the national flag at the Integrated District Offices Complex in the textile hub of Sircilla on Tuesday, the Minister said the apparel park works, taken up at ₹174 crore on 60 acres at Peddur near Sircilla, have been completed.

The Gokaldas company’s unit at the apparel park is presently providing employment to 950 people. The infrastructure works at the ₹388 crore-weaving park on 88 acres have also been over, he added.

The State government has been placing bulk orders worth about ₹2,500 crore for production of sarees meant for distribution during Bathukamma, Christmas and Ramzan festivals, he said, adding that the substantial order was providing sustainable income to thousands of power loom weavers and workers in Sircilla.

The Minister said 4,644 power loom workers and 60 handloom workers of Rajanna Sircilla district had been enrolled in the ‘Nethannaku Bhima’ scheme.

An amount of ₹5 lakh each had been disbursed to the next of the kin of the five deceased members of the scheme in the district so far, he added.

Outlining the State government’s initiatives in the crucial spheres of irrigation, health, education and other sectors, the Minister said the Rajanna Sircilla district witnessed phenomenal development in all spheres since the formation of Telangana.

He said the BRS government’s pioneering pro-farmer schemes proved a boon for farmers, enhancing farmers’ income and agricultural productivity. The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic zeal elsewhere in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts.

