BRS government denying tribals access to forest resources: CLP leader

March 19, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - ADILABAD

Continuing his tirade against the BRS government, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka has charged it with depriving Adivasis and tribals of their right to forest resources and behaving like a “colonial government” in treating them.

He was addressing a meeting held in Pulimadugu village in Adilabad district as part of his State-wide walkathon which entered its fourth day on Sunday.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by the villagers. The villagers apprised him of the problems being faced by them.

Addressing a gathering of Adivasis, the CLP leader asserted that the Congress party will fight for the rights of Adivasis and stand by them.

The BRS government is not allowing the tribals to take soil from the forest to make pots, draw drinking water and collect firewood, he charged, reiterating that the Congress party will solve all the problems being faced by the tribals after coming to power by winning the elections due this yearend.

He alleged that the sitting BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Babu Rao had miserably failed to bring funds from the Centre and develop the constituency.