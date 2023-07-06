HamberMenu
BRS fulfilled Kumram Bheem’s ideals, avowed objectives of Telangana movement: KTR

July 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries and IT K T Rama Rao has said that the ongoing ‘podu’ land pattas distribution drive is a shining example of the BRS government’s commitment to empowerment of tribals inspired by legendary Adivasi martyr Kumram Bheem’s ideals of ‘Jal Jangal Zameen.’

The BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled the long-cherished aspirations of tribals by issuing title deeds to 1.51 lakh tribal families for a total extent of 4.06 lakh acres of ‘podu’ lands in the State, Mr Rama Rao said, addressing a gathering of tribal people after handing over ‘podu’ land pattas to them in Sircilla on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was carved and named after the legendary Adivasi leader after the formation of Telangana, he said, adding that as many as 3,416 tribal hamlets/gudems were upgraded to gram panchayats across the State, empowering thousands of tribal people.  

The BRS government provided safe drinking water to every household through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, implemented Haritha Haram in mission mode adding 5.13 lakh acres of new forests thereby registering 8% growth in green cover, Mr Rao asserted.

The BRS government fulfilled the avowed objectives of the Telangana movement “Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu” by expanding irrigation facilities, providing safe drinking water, filling vacancies in various government departments and promoting industrial growth through TS-iPASS thereby creating employment opportunities, he said.

Earlier, the Minister, along with Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, handed over financial assistance to as many as 128 small vendors belonging to the SC community at a separate programme held in the district headquarters town.

The Ministers unveiled a statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram at the Agricultural College in Jillela village on the occasion of the latter’s death anniversary.

