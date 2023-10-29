BRS forged ‘unholy nexus’ with Congress, AIMIM: Bandi Sanjay

October 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the ruling BRS forged a secret pact with the Congress and the AIMIM to defeat the BJP in the Telangana Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers at a meeting held here on Sunday as part of election campaign, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, the BJP candidate from Karimnagar seat, said that the Assembly elections will witness a battle between ‘Dharma’ and ‘Adharma’.

“BRS, Congress and AIMIM have entered into unholy alliances to take on the BJP that represents Dharma,” he charged, asserting that “‘Dharma’ will emerge triumphant over ‘Adharma’ at the hustings”.

He called upon the party functionaries to cover every household as part of the party’s election campaign to muster support for BJP.

Earlier, talking to reporters, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the “Congress was trapped in BRS’ cage”. “BRS is funding its coverts in the Congress bearing their election expenditure as part of a clandestine pact to win the elections by hook or by crook,” he charged.

He alleged that the BRS leaders were ridiculing the BJP high command’s decision to make a BC (Backward Classes) candidate as Chief Minister of Telangana, if elected. It shows their aversion to the empowerment of BCs, he alleged.

