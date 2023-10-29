ADVERTISEMENT

BRS forged ‘unholy nexus’ with Congress, AIMIM: Bandi Sanjay

October 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the ruling BRS forged a secret pact with the Congress and the AIMIM to defeat the BJP in the Telangana Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers at a meeting held here on Sunday as part of election campaign, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, the BJP candidate from Karimnagar seat, said that the Assembly elections will witness a battle between ‘Dharma’ and ‘Adharma’.

“BRS, Congress and AIMIM have entered into unholy alliances to take on the BJP that represents Dharma,” he charged, asserting that “‘Dharma’ will emerge triumphant over ‘Adharma’ at the hustings”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He called upon the party functionaries to cover every household as part of the party’s election campaign to muster support for BJP.

Earlier, talking to reporters, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the “Congress was trapped in BRS’ cage”. “BRS is funding its coverts in the Congress bearing their election expenditure as part of a clandestine pact to win the elections by hook or by crook,” he charged.

He alleged that the BRS leaders were ridiculing the BJP high command’s decision to make a BC (Backward Classes) candidate as Chief Minister of Telangana, if elected. It shows their aversion to the empowerment of BCs, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US