BRS district president, Jangaon ZP Chairman Sampath Reddy dies of heart attack

December 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - JANGAON/HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 Pagala Sampath Reddy

Jangaon Zilla Parishad chairman and the BRS district president Pagala Sampath Reddy died of heart attack in Hanamkonda on Monday.

According to sources, Mr Sampath Reddy complained of chest pain and collapsed at his residence in the city on Monday evening. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city. He reportedly suffered heart attack and died shortly after reaching the hospital, sources added.

Several BRS district leaders including a host of elected representatives of the rural local bodies condoled his death. They recalled his services to the BRS particularly his active electioneering on behalf of the party candidates during the just concluded Assembly polls.

