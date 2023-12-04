HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS district president, Jangaon ZP Chairman Sampath Reddy dies of heart attack

December 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - JANGAON/HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
 Pagala Sampath Reddy

 Pagala Sampath Reddy

Jangaon Zilla Parishad chairman and the BRS district president Pagala Sampath Reddy died of heart attack in Hanamkonda on Monday.

According to sources, Mr Sampath Reddy complained of chest pain and collapsed at his residence in the city on Monday evening. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city. He reportedly suffered heart attack and died shortly after reaching the hospital, sources added.

Several BRS district leaders including a host of elected representatives of the rural local bodies condoled his death. They recalled his services to the BRS particularly his active electioneering on behalf of the party candidates during the just concluded Assembly polls.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.