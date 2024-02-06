ADVERTISEMENT

BRS chief KCR visits party office in Hyderabad for the first time after hip injury

February 06, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao walking into Telangana Bhavan, the party’s office in Hyderabad, on February 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao reached Telangana Bhavan, the party’s office in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Tuesday. This is the first time he visited the office after suffering from hip injury.

KCR, the former Chief Minister, is holding a crucial meeting with the senior leaders to discuss the action plan against handing over irrigation projects to the Krishna River Management Board. 

He suffered from a fracture in hip in December, a few days after results of Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 were announced. After undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, he took rest at his home in the city to recover from the injury. As he could not take oath as Gajwel MLA in December, he took the oath on February 1. 

