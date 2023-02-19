BRS cadres stage protest against Y.S. Sharmila’s comments on Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik

February 19, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

Tension prevailed at Bethole village in Mahabubabad district on February 19 morning after the ruling BRS cadres staged a road blockade in protest against the alleged objectionable comments by the YSR Telangana party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila against the BRS MLA from Mahabubabad Banoth Shankar Naik during a roadside meeting at Mahabubabad on Saturday evening.

Ms Sharmila’s comments against Mr Shankar Naik during a meeting she had addressed as part of her ongoing “Praja Prasthanam” padayatra at Mahabubabad late on Saturday evening evoked strong protests from the supporters of Mr Naik.

Dozens of local BRS cadres gathered at Bhajana Thanda near Bethole village in Mahabubabad mandal and squatted on the National Highway 365-A this morning demanding action against Ms Sharmila.

They accused her of using objectionable language against Mr Naik and sought an unconditional apology from her.

Some irate protesters allegedly removed the YSRTP’s banners and set them on fire at Bethole.

The Mahabubabad town police have registered an FIR against Ms Sharmila, and are investigating following a complaint filed by the local BRS leaders seeking action against her under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

As the tension mounted, the police swooped in on the place, where Ms Sharmila was camped in her caravan near Mahabubabad, and whisked her away in a police vehicle to Hyderabad.

The district police have served a notice on the YSRTP leaders reportedly cancelling permission to the padayatra for alleged violation of the stipulated conditions.

Ms Sharmila’s padayatra came to an abrupt halt in the concluding stage of her foot march, which is scheduled to culminate in a public meeting at Palair in Khammam district on March 5.

She embarked on the Praja Prasthanam padayatra at Chevella on October 20, 2021, and so far, has traversed around 4,000 km across the State, YSRTP sources said.

The police had stopped her padayatra in Narsampet constituency in November last year citing law and order situation.

The YSRTP chief then flayed the persons at the helm in the State accusing them of targeting her padayatra fearing exposure of the ‘BRS’ misrule.’

She subsequently approached the High Court seeking permission to continue her padayatra.

She resumed her padayatra in Narsampet constituency on February 2 this year after the police accorded permission to the foot march with some conditions.

