BRS, BJP cadres clash in Hanamkonda

August 24, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Tense situation prevailed at the camp office of the Government Chief Whip and BRS Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, here on Thursday, when a group of BJP activists and the BRS local cadres clashed and hurled stones at each other.

The incident occurred when the BJP activists tried to lay siege to the MLA’s camp office demanding sanction of double bedroom houses to homeless people in the city, sources said. The police had stopped the protesters at the barbed wire fence on the street near the camp office.

A clash broke out between a group of BRS cadre who gathered in front of the camp office and the protesters. The situation turned tense as they attacked each other with sticks and stones. Both sides claimed that a few of their cadres were injured in the incident.

The police dispersed the warring groups and whisked away some of the local BJP leaders in waiting police vehicles.

The BJP State official spokesman A Rakesh Reddy alleged that five BJP cadres were injured in the stone pelting by the ‘goons’ on the peacefully agitating BJP activists for the cause of the homeless poor people.

