Brother-sister duo among three teens killed in accident in Telangana

April 06, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Three teenagers, including a brother-sister duo, were killed when a sand-laden tipper lorry overturned and fell on the bike they were travelling on at Bornapalli village in Huzurabad mandal of Karimnagar district shortly after Friday midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as G. Vijay (17), his sister Varsha (14) and a close relative Sindhuja (18) of Bornapalli. The trio were returning home on the bike after attending a religious ceremony in a neighbouring village when the incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The tipper lorry overturned on the periphery of Bornapalli on Saidapur-Huzurabad road after its driver lost control of the vehicle, following which sand fell on the bike. The trio reportedly died of asphyxiation after getting trapped inside the sand, according to sources.

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver of the tipper lorry who fled soon after the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.