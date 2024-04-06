GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Brother-sister duo among three teens killed in accident in Telangana

April 06, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Three teenagers, including a brother-sister duo, were killed when a sand-laden tipper lorry overturned and fell on the bike they were travelling on at Bornapalli village in Huzurabad mandal of Karimnagar district shortly after Friday midnight.

The deceased were identified as G. Vijay (17), his sister Varsha (14) and a close relative Sindhuja (18) of Bornapalli. The trio were returning home on the bike after attending a religious ceremony in a neighbouring village when the incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The tipper lorry overturned on the periphery of Bornapalli on Saidapur-Huzurabad road after its driver lost control of the vehicle, following which sand fell on the bike. The trio reportedly died of asphyxiation after getting trapped inside the sand, according to sources.

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver of the tipper lorry who fled soon after the accident.

