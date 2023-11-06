HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Broadridge, ISB DLabs invite entries from startups for accelerator

November 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Financial services firm Broadridge India and DLabs Incubator Association, which is a part of the I-Venture at Indian School of Business (ISB), are inviting startups to register for their accelerator programme.

The last date to apply is November 30, Broadridge said on Monday in a release announcing signing of an MoU with Dlabs recently for the global accelerator programme for startups working in AI, blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi) space.

The nine-week programme aims to support and nurture innovations by offering comprehensive support, including mentorship, capacity building and networking opportunities. The objective is to empower startups working in DeFi to thrive and attract the attention of relevant stakeholders and investors, it said.

Broadridge’s chief strategy officer German Soto Sanchez said the firm looked forward to gaining access through the programme to a diverse network of pioneering startups, entrepreneurs and ISB thought leaders, addressing critical AI and blockchain challenges with innovative solutions.

“By leveraging the programme’s exceptional advisors and mentors, we aim to collaboratively develop products that will fuel path-breaking digital transformation within the fintech industry,” Broadridge India MD Sheenam Ohrie said.

Faculty director at I-Venture @ ISB Bhagwan Chowdhry said, “Together, we will nurture disruptive ideas, fuel entrepreneurship and pave the way for transformative change in the realm of technology and beyond.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.