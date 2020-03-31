BRKR Bhavan staffer attended event

There was a mild flutter at temporary secretariat Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon, following news that one of the employees attended the Delhi event during the second week of this month.
The employee, said to be a section officer working on the third floor of BRKR Bhavan, returned to the city and joined duty about a week ago. The news of the officer attending the congregation at New Delhi came out on Tuesday. Doctors were rushed to the spot and his samples collected and sent for analysis.
As the new spread, other employees rushed out of the complex immediately and the personnel engaged in maintenance of the building took up sanitation works.
