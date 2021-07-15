British diplomat plants saplings

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad, planted two saplings as a part of the Green India Challenge, initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

He said that he planted saplings in response to the challenge given by former US Consul-General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda, and Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. He further nominated Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, ADGP Women Safety Swati Lakra and Consular General of Afghanistan, Hyderabad, Muhammad Suleman Kakar.

He asked them to take up the challenge at the earliest. He also called upon people to participate in the fantastic initiative of Green India Challenge.