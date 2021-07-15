Hyderabad

British diplomat plants saplings

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad, after planting the saplings in Hyderabad on Thursday.  

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad, planted two saplings as a part of the Green India Challenge, initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

He said that he planted saplings in response to the challenge given by former US Consul-General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda, and Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. He further nominated Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, ADGP Women Safety Swati Lakra and Consular General of Afghanistan, Hyderabad, Muhammad Suleman Kakar.

He asked them to take up the challenge at the earliest. He also called upon people to participate in the fantastic initiative of Green India Challenge.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 8:12:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/british-diplomat-plants-saplings/article35347478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY