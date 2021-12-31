British Deputy High Commissioner tests positive

HYDERABAD

31 December 2021 20:57 IST

British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Andrew Fleming tested positive for COVID.

Mr. Fleming took to Twitter on Friday to inform those who have come in contact with him to be watchful of symptoms and get themselves tested, if the need arises. He urged his ‘local friends’ to exercise caution despite the relatively low number of COVID cases in the State.

“Having read of so many friends from different parts of the [globe emoji] who tested positive I have now joined the COVID club. Advise anyone who I have met in recent days to be watchful of symptoms & test if need be. Local friends, despite relatively low figures in the state I urge caution,” he tweeted.

