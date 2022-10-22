British Deputy High Commissioner pats University of Hyderabad’s ASPIRE incubation centres

British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen, accompanied by members of his team, visited ASPIRE incubation centres at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

They interacted with the ASPIRE team and some of the incubating startups. Mr.Owen was accompanied by Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade commissioner South Asia; Varun Mali, Deputy Head of Mission, Head of Trade and Investment; Harsh Indrarun, Senior Trade Advisor Life Sciences and Healthcare; and Dheeraj Srivatsa, Inward Investment Advisor, UoH said in a release.

The British Deputy High Commissioner and his team briefed ASPIRE members about different programmes and opportunities offered by the British government for promoting bilateral relations and collaborations between the educational institutions and entrepreneurial ecosystems in both the countries.

The ASPIRE management team, along with CEOs of ASPIRE- BioNEST and ASPIRE-TBI, participated in the interactive meeting and explained initiatives taken by ASPIRE and the UoH in creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem in the university.

Mr.Owen appreciated the activities undertaken by ASPIRE for nurturing the entrepreneurial environment and startups for their deep science-based products. Both teams agreed to explore possibilities of joint programmes related to innovation and entrepreneurship in future, UoH said.