British Deputy High Commissioner pat for Hyderabad cancer surgeon

January 15, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

KIMS Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases on Friday hosted British Deputy High Commissioner to India Christina Scott, and British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Owens. The British delegation appreciated the services provided by centre director and consultant surgeon P.Raghu Ram for improving breast cancer care in India.

Commending Dr.Raghu Ram for being a ‘living bridge’ between the UK and India, Ms.Scott said that he has been replicating the best of British practices to improve breast healthcare in India. What he has achieved in a decade-and-a-half is phenomenal and it is in recognition of his immense body of work that the late Queen Elizabeth had appointed him as Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).