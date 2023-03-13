HamberMenu
British Council announces scholarships for women in STEM

March 13, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Twenty-six scholarships and fellowships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries, awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap.

British Council, UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, announced the third cohort of scholarships for women in STEM.

Twenty-six scholarships and fellowships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries, awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap. These are across six UK higher education institutions — Coventry University, University of Bath, University of Manchester, University of Southampton, Imperial College London and University of Edinburgh. 

Selected scholars from India will be able to obtain a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university, and the scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers and English language support. The scholarships will also provide them a long-lasting platform to connect with the UK through active engagement in the alumni network and inspire the next generation of women in STEM.

British Council India director (Education) Rittika Chanda Parruck said “We are excited to enable more women to embark on their journey towards a career in STEM fields by sharing access to UK’s renowned research pedagogy, state-of-the-art facilities and cutting edge technology that can transform their learning and expand their horizon of opportunities. Over the past few years, we have supported over 200 Indian women to access world leading education and reach their potential, and we aim to continue adding more to support women in crafting a better tomorrow and inspiring others in the process.”

