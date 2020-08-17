British Airways flights to London resume

Hyderabad International Airport re-connected with London Heathrow from August 17 onwards

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport is now getting re-connected with London Heathrow from August 17 onwards under the air transport bubbles as part of the efforts of the Central government with other countries to restart the international air connectivity.

First flight of British Airways (BA 276), a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-bodied aircraft, took off with passengers early on Monday morning from Hyderabad Airport to Heathrow, London at around 7.50 a.m. All passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT). Mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

UK-based airlines British Airways would be operating four times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to London as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All passengers will have to adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements”, are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyderabad International Airport is already handling evacuations international flights both arrivals and departures under utmost safety precautionary measures in place, an official spokesman informed.