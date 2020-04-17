British Airways flight leaves city with 136 UK nationals

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport handled a special passenger relief British Airways flight to repatriate 136 UK nationals from Hyderabad.

The British Airways aircraft landed in the city at 04.59 p.m. on Friday from Bahrain and departed at 6:46 p.m. to Ahmedabad, from where a few more UK nationals were to be airlifted to Bahrain and then onwards to London.

All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) kept ready for evacuation operations. The entire exercise was done in coordination with the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad and the Telangana government.

“We appreciate the efforts of the government to repatriate these stranded people and we are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure their smooth and safe travel,” said RGIA CEO S.G.K. Kishore.

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming said that he was grateful to the TS and AP governments, British Airways and Hyderabad airport for their support in making the operation possible. “We have so far been able to help more than 4,000 British travellers return home from across India,” he said.