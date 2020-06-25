‘Bring back those old forests, script new stories about State’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurating the 6th phase of Haritha Haram programme by planting saplings at Narsapur in Medak district on Thursday.

NARSAPUR (MEDAK DT.)

25 June 2020 21:21 IST

CM launches Haritha Haram programme at Narsapur

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called upon officials and people’s representatives to bring back the thick forest cover of old Narsapur.

“There used to be around 92,000 acres of forest area in Narsapur. Where is it now? Are we not witnessing the degradation of forests? Why do we have to tell stories about America? Why can’t we script stories about Telangana?” he asked while addressing a meeting of limited gathering after formally launching the Haritha Haram programme at Eco park in Narsapur town on Thursday. He said it was the responsibility of everyone to bring back the forest with serious commitment. He said that serious action will be initiated against smugglers of forest produce and an intelligence wing has been collecting those details.

“We are surging ahead in all-round development. Food Corporation of India (FCI) chairman Mr. Prasad stated that Telangana achieved 55% paddy procurement. Mission Bhagiratha water has reached houses. There is no problem with power or water supply. We have established nurseries in every village. Telangana is the only State in the country having nurseries in all villages,” said KCR adding that every effort is being made to improve rural economy.

“Telangana has a bright future. The lives of farmers have to be improved. Their debts should be cleared and he should have adequate bank deposits. Then he can go in for farming without hesitation. Godavari water will reach both Narsapur, Sangareddy and Narayanakhed by next year. We can lift water to Zaheerabad,” said the Chief Minister hoping that Narsapur would become another Nagarjunasagar for visitors.

Referring to Rythu Vediaks and regulated farming, KCR said that Vedikas will be common meeting point for farmers who will decide the crops to be sown. He said that this was aimed at benefiting farmers.

He also announced the sanctioning of ₹ 20 lakh for each village in the constituency, ₹1 crore for mandal headquarters villages and ₹25 crore for Narsapur town.

Forest Minister N. Indrakaran Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Lok Sabha member K Prabahkar Reddy, MLAs M Padma Devender Reddy, Madan Reddy, Ch Kranthi Kiran, MLC S Subhash Reddy and others were present.