Brightcom to acquire assets of US firm for $102 mn

Hyderabad

09 February 2022 00:58 IST

Digital marketing services provider Brightcom Group (BCG) has signed a letter of intent to acquire assets of a digital audio firm based in the US that owns and operates multiple assets.

The acquisition value is pegged at $102.5 million, consisting of $95 million in cash and $7.5 million of BCG stock. The deal is subject to customary financial, legal and business diligence, as well as regulatory approvals, Brightcom said. Without mentioning the name of the firm to be acquired, it said the US entity is an integrated digital platform offering several programmed radio stations, various digital brands and digital marketing services operating in many markets.

The move will mark the entry into the fast-growing digital audio advertising segment. Digital audio advertising includes all advertisement revenue generated through pre and in-stream audio advertisements that appear in music (music also contains various radio services) and podcast streaming services, Brightcom said in a release

Advertising

Advertising