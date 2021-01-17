(briefly)Plea to fill up vacancies in KVs

Hyderabad

17 January 2021 22:24 IST

Centre urged to fill up vacancies in KVs

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and former MP B. Vinod Kumar has urged the Central government to fill up the vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Telangana and also appoint full time teachers rather than contract teachers. In a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, he said that out of the 1,208 sanctioned strength in 35 KVs in Telangana, only 959 were appointed apart from the 131 contractual staff. This still leaves a balance of 128 posts that should be filled at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising