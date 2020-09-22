Hyderabad

Brief stir by Gandhi outsourced staff

Around 100 outsourced staff at Gandhi Hospital boycotted duty on Tuesday demanding hike in salary and daily incentives. They later called off the stir following assurances that the process to address the demands is under way.

Sanitation workers, security staff, and other Class-IV employees hired on outsourcing basis at ₹9,500 per month boycotted duty on Tuesday morning. The hospital administration said the protest was led by only one union. Other outsourced employees worked double shift, and some who were in quarantine attended duty to help patients.

J. Kumaraswamy, president of Telangana United Medical and Health Employees Union, who led the protest, said they called off the strike after being assured that their demands are being addressed.

