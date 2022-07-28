Bridge closure in Hyderabad chokes traffic

Several bridges across swollen Musi river overflowing

Traffic moving slowly on Chaderghat low bridge after water released from twin lakes into Musi had the water reaching the road level in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

With the Musi river in spate, several bridges across the river have been overflowing causing massive traffic jams at Malakpet, Chaderghat, Putlibowli and other areas in the city.

The Moosarambagh bridge is overflowing over three feet in height, and the swollen waters have inundated both sides of the riverbank making civic life difficult.

Officegoers from L.B. Nagar, Saroornagar, Chaitanyapuri, Dilsuknagar, Malakpet, Chaderghat, Amberpet and Kachiguda areas were taken by surprise as main roads turned into water canals, and they were forced to wade under the most trying circumstances. The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday night barricaded the Moosarambagh bridge after high water flow into the river. The bridge is likely to be closed till Thursday.

With the closure of bridge, the traffic police have advised motorists to take different routes and avoid Dilsuknagar- Malakpet - Chaderghar - Koti stretch due to heavy traffic jam. The motorists started to divert their vehicles into the bylanes, which resulted in further traffic jams in the area.

Vehicles caught up in a traffic jam on Malakpet road on Wednesday, following closure of causeways at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh due to flood release into Musi river, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

With barricading all over, chaotic scenes prevailed at several parts of the city and the traffic caught motorists off-guard. There was no place to manoeuvre, given the bumper-to-bumper traffic. However, there was respite after 11.30 a.m. “Now, the traffic is moving fast, but two hours earlier, around 10 a.m., the situation was horrible. A car had to stand still for at least 15 to 20 minutes,” said Zaffar, a mechanic shed owner at Moosarambagh.

“Due to heavy flood in Musi river, the Mooserambagh Bridge was closed from July 26 evening onwards. No traffic is allowed between Amberpet/ Kachiguda and Moosarambagh/ Malakpet. In view of this, traffic congestion/ jam in the Dilsukhnagar-Malakpet-Chaderghat-Koti Stretch even at noon today,” an official statement from the Hyderabad traffic police read. They requested commuters to avoid the road/stretch till Thursday morning and take alternative routes. As the flood recedes in the Musi, the Moosarambagh bridge will be opened to the public (likely Thursday), they said.

In the afternoon, people were seen in groups on the riverbank to have a glimpse of the swirling waters of Musi river. “We came here to see the overflowing water. Even last year, the situation was similar,” said Shekar, who was seen standing on the bank of Musi at Teegalaguda.