Brides of Siva gather at Vemulawada

Sri Ramanavami celebrations in the ancient and historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam are markedly different from the festivities in other temples. On this day the devotees of all ages and genders redeem their vows and turn into brides of Lord Siva.

Incidentally, this day is an important event for the persons of third gender who perform marriage ritual among themselves at this shrine.

Night stay

The devotees from across the State and other places reach the town a day ahead and spend the night before the festival at the temple.

Early in the morning, the devotees take a holy dip in the ‘dharmagundam’ (temple tank) and wear new clothes and dress up as brides of Lord Siva. They carry the mark of Lord Siva — the trident (trishul) — which is colourfully decorated with bright flowers and tied with a bell.

Bridal attire

They also apply turmeric paste to their face sport a vermillion tilak. They sport the traditional icon of marriage — paste of jaggery and jeera — on their head. They hang a jhola (bag) containing the thalambralu (sacred rice mixed with turmeric).

The devotees wear a sacred thread with a lingam or rudraksha as ‘thali’ to indicate that they are married to Lord Siva.

Later, all the devotees watch the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Seetha being performed by the priests at the temple shrine.

The devotees complete their marriage ceremony by showering the sacred rice on the images of Lord Rama and Seetha.

All through the event the devotees makes sounds by shaking the bells tied to the tridents.

The Devasthanam authorities had arranged 15 LED television screens to enable the thousands of devotees watch the celestial wedding.

Normal life

The devotees share vermilion among themselves. Some others pour thalambralu on each other and pray the presiding deities for their wellness and return home to their regular life.

Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Krishna Bhaskar, temple Executive Officer D. Rajeshwar and others participated in the festivities.