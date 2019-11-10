Bridegroom found dead at marriage hall

Hours before his marriage, a 24-year-old bridegroom was found dead at a marriage hall in Kompally on Sunday.

Police said the victim, N Sai Sandeep, a resident of Malakpet, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a room in Sri Convention Function Hall. His wedding was to take place at 11.35 a.m. on Sunday.

Sandeep’s friends told the police that the marriage was against his will, as he was yet to secure a job. “However, we are yet to ascertain the exact reason for which he resorted to the extreme step,” said Petbasheerabad inspector M Mahesh.

He said the incident took place between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police registered a case of suspicious death and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide prevention centre, Roshni)