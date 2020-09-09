Bribe rates hit the roof

The country’s economy growth might have dipped. But the range of demand for bribery sums by some State government officials is surely going up and up.

A few years ago, eyebrows would raise if a government employee was caught with ₹50,000 or more bribe amounts. Not any more. At least that is the inference one draws if the huge amounts recovered by ACB officials are anything to go by. Many were startled on hearing that ACB sleuths recovered ₹1.10 crore bribery sum involving Keesara tahsildar Nagaraju Elva Balraju in Medchal Malkajgiri district. According to ACB authorities, that sum was the bribe demanded by the officer from a real estate businessman for an official favour. Even before the ‘widely discussed corruption case’ receded from people’s memory, the ACB seized a whopping ₹4.47 crore which were invested in real estate by some accused officers in Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam.

Though this amount was not part of the direct bribe (received by government employees in regular bribery cases), the huge sum of ₹4.47 crore seized by ACB authorities kicked off a serious debate about ‘accelerated growth of bribery sums in corruption cases’.

“In the backdrop of abnormal escalation of land prices in and around Hyderabad, government employees are demanding huge bribes to process files or make changes in records,” ACB officials unwilling to be named said. In areas close to Madhapur, Gachchibowli or farther places like Shamirpet, Hayathnagar, an acre of land has market value between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore.

When a person approaches the employees concerned for any changes in land records, the officers reportedly compare the price of the land and the bribe they ask. “We are asking you just ₹10 lakh per an acre which has a market value of more than crore rupees. This bribe is peanuts compared to your land value,” they reportedly tell the land owners.