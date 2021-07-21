Hyderabad

More than 2,600 foreign students seek admission at GITAM

As many as 2,695 foreign students sought admission at GITAM under the ‘Study India’ programme being implemented by the Union government. According to International Students’ Wing director K.P. Kishan, applications were received from students from 61 countries as GITAM comes under A category universities in India. Over 2,040 students applied for UG courses followed by 550 students for PG courses, and 105 students for Ph.D. Majority of students opted for science, engineering, humanities, pharma, paramedical and management courses.


