Brewery gets rooftop solar plant

AB InBev has commissioned a rooftop solar plant at its brewery in Sangareddy.

The move will help meet 10% of the daily electricity requirements of the brewery. It is in line with AB InBev’s global commitment to secure 100% of the purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, AB InBev’s brewery in Medak district had partially moved to renewable electricity, following its breweries in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

With a project capacity of DC 990 KWP, the solar panel installation at the Sangareddy facility will generate approximately 4,000 units of energy per day (annual average per day). The electricity requirement of the brewery is 38,000 units per day. The company said the four breweries will source 13-15% of electricity through renewable sources, which will be progressively enhanced to 100% by 2025.

Procurement and Sustainability Head - India and South East Asia Ashwin Kak said “we look forward to augmenting this initiative across more breweries in the country.”