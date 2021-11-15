Breather for leaders!

Lull in political activity after Council election schedule release

Time to relax

The release of schedule for elections to the Legislative Council from MLAs quota has given a break to political activity in masses.

The TRS had to call off its Vijaya Garjana public meeting with lakhs of people at Warangal on November 29, the BJP its Praja Sangrama yatra from November 21 and the Congress Praja Chaitanya yatra from November 14.

The withdrawal of these programmes has given some leaders of the three parties a breather after the Huzurabad byelection. While the losing parties are on introspection mode, BJP, which won, is on celebrations’ spree.

A prominent leader of BJP hosted a dinner for party seniors at her farmhouse on Hyderabad outskirts on Saturday while some others were taking cue from her. Incidentally, she had hosted a luncheon get-together for Congress seniors at the same venue days before she quit the party to join the BJP, a couple of years ago.

Season of surprise visits?

The season of surprise visits, at least in government hospitals, may start again, if Finance Minister Harish Rao, who has recently been given the Health portfolio, sticks to his word. Mr. Harish Rao, during a video conference with district collectors the other day, warned that the government will not tolerate any compromise on quality of services in these hospitals. It was accordingly decided to monitor the performance of staff at every level and promotions and incentives to them will be based on it.

Doesn’t it remind one of the ‘surprise visits’ during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure in the erstwhile united State under full media glare?

‘Sudden change’

The sudden change in guard in a key police unit a few months ago has brought in another change in the way information is disseminated. Credible sources have confirmed that a key officer has given instructions to his officers, including those in senior ranks, to be guarded with media while sharing information. As a result, officers are keeping their cards close to their chest. Interestingly, this key officer after taking charge told the media that he will continue the practice of his predecessors to maintain a cordial relationship with media in sharing information. But, things look very different now.

(N. Rahul, M. Rajeev and Abhinay Deshpande)