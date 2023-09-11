Brawl over curd at restaurant results in murder of a customer in Hyderabad

September 11, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

A customer was reportedly assaulted who later died after the brawl at the Meridian restaurant on Sunday, September 10, 2023 night. The restaurant is yards away from the Panjagutta Police Station

According to the police, Liaqat, aged around 35, had gone to the restaurant with his friends from Bandlaguda for dinner late Sunday night. “An argument broke out between him and the staffers over a demand for more curd (raita). The situation escalated to an extent where Liaqat and one of the staffers got into a fist fight and had allegedly punched each other on their chest and face,” said the police after examining CCTV footage.

They then walked to the Panjagutta police station to lodge a complaint at around 11 pm when Liaqat collapsed. “He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead. We suspect that the blows during their brawl had caused an internal injury, resulting in his death,” added the police.

A post-mortem examination is being done to ascertain the cause of death and a case was booked against the restaurant staffers under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

