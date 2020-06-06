Braving ‘threats’, they cultivated and sold the produce

SIDDIPET

06 June 2020 20:48 IST

These are the few farmers who continue to oppose Mallannasagar

Ch. Umma Reddy and Ramulamma, a farmer-couple from Etigaddakishtapur village in Toguta mandal, sold 47.2 quintals of paddy harvested on their 1.1 acres of land at the Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) Centre set up at Vemulaghat on May 23, and received ₹86,612.

Farmers selling paddy at IKP centre is nothing new. The couple, however, are among the few farmers who have refused to sell their land to the government, seeking a fair compensation for the land acquired for construction of the the Mallannasagar project that is coming up in Toguta and Kondapaka mandals. Land of all other farmers was acquired by the government for the project.

Like the farmer-couple, Sandanaboyina Hanumaiah, Avula Anjaiah and Avula Pochaiah sold their farm produce at the IKP centre and received ₹45,875, ₹1,10,10 and ₹55,050 respectively. Similarly, Mohd. Hayathuddin from Vemulaghat village and some other farmers from Turkabanjerpally sold their paddy at the IKP Centre and received good amounts. The IKP centre procured 2,623.6 quintals of paddy in 6,559 bags from 68 farmers and paid them a total of ₹48.14 lakh.

These are the few farmers who had moved the court against purchase of land by the government under GO 123 and are demanding implementation of the Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act- 2013 (LA Act-2013). They have been reportedly facing all types of pressure from the authorities to sell their land to the government.

“We have faced several problems during cultivation of paddy. Power supply was disrupted by officials for three times and we had to approach the High Court to get supply restored. We might have got double the yield had the officials not disrupted power supply. But being sons of the soil, we trusted mother earth and she has not ditched us,” said S. Ashok, son of Hanumaiah, who has been reportedly facing threats from the officials. He said that even his vehicle was seized by the police in the name of violation of lockdown regulations when he went to his field during cultivation.