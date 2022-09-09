Braving rain, devotees participate in Ganesh idols immersion fete

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid intermittent rain, hundreds of Ganesh idols were immersed in various water bodies at Kothapally, Manakondur and other areas surrounding Karimnagar amid traditional gaiety.

Huge cranes were deployed at the village tank near Kothapally on the outskirts of Karimnagar where giant Ganesh idols were immersed under the supervision of the officials concerned.

Braving intermittent rain, devotees carried Ganesh idols from the pandals across the nook and corner of the city to the designated immersion sites in vehicles amid the pulsating beating of drums on Friday evening.

Police made elaborate bandobust arrangements to prevent untoward incidents during the Ganesh idols procession and immersion festivities in and around the city.

Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar, Collector R V Karnan and others participated in Ganesh immersion fete here.

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay took part in Ganesh idols procession/immersion festivities at various localities, including Maha Shakti temple and Tower Circle in Karimnagar and also in surrounding areas.