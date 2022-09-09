Braving rain, devotees participate in Ganesh idols immersion fete

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR
September 09, 2022 22:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid intermittent rain, hundreds of Ganesh idols were immersed in various water bodies at Kothapally, Manakondur and other areas surrounding Karimnagar amid traditional gaiety.

Huge cranes were deployed at the village tank near Kothapally on the outskirts of Karimnagar where giant Ganesh idols were immersed under the supervision of the officials concerned.

Braving intermittent rain, devotees carried Ganesh idols from the pandals across the nook and corner of the city to the designated immersion sites in vehicles amid the pulsating beating of drums on Friday evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police made elaborate bandobust arrangements to prevent untoward incidents during the Ganesh idols procession and immersion festivities in and around the city.

Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar, Collector R V Karnan and others participated in Ganesh immersion fete here.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay took part in Ganesh idols procession/immersion festivities at various localities, including Maha Shakti temple and Tower Circle in Karimnagar and also in surrounding areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app