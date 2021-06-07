Brar Squadron is winner in AFA inter-squadron drill

HYDERABAD

07 June 2021 20:51 IST

Brar Squadron bagged the winner’s trophy for the inter-squadron drill competition, marking the culmination of competitions in the schedule of training of under-trainee officers and flight cadets of Air Force Academy (AFA) here on Monday.

The Commandant’s Banner was conferred on the squadron, which displayed exceptional performance in various competitions such as sports, debate, quiz, crosscountry, drill and academics, conducted as part of the training in the preceding five months.

The winning squadron is called ‘Champion Squadron’ for the next six months and cadets will have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the shoulder over their uniform.

AFA Commandant Air Marshal IP Vipin presented the coveted Commandant’s Banner for Spring Term 2021 to Squadron Cadet Captain Flight Cadet K. Joshi of Brar Squadron. Spring Term 2021 commenced in January this year for flying, engineering and non-technical branches. Soon after joining AFA, flight cadets are divided into four squadrons and the focus is on development of qualities of competitive spirit, Esprit-de-Corps, leadership and sportsmanship in them.

Physical fitness and mental toughness are an integral part of military life, said the Commandant after presenting the trophies to the winning teams, a press release informed.