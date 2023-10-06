HamberMenu
Branded as thief by hostel mates, college student ends life in Telangana’s Mancherial district

October 06, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old student who stayed in a State-run social welfare hostel in Mancherial district died allegedly by suicide on Wednesday (October 4) after having been branded a thief by some of his hostel mates, according to police.

The incident came to light on Thursday (October 5) after the family members of the deceased, K. Prabhas from Jogapur village, lodged a complaint with the Nennal police. Mr. Prabhas was a BSc first-year student in a Mancherial-based private college.

According to sources, Prabhas was allegedly beaten up a few days ago by five of his hostel mates who accused him of stealing money. Though he denied the charges, they continued to pester him. Distraught by the constant harassment, he returned home on Wednesday and allegedly attempted to end his life.

Though he was rushed to a hospital in Mancherial, he died late on Wednesday evening. The Nennal police on Thursday booked five inmates of the social welfare hostel under various sections of the IPC and launched an investigation.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040-66202000/2001.

