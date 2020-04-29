Brace yourself for hotter days

Blistering hot day starting right from the morning that is then tapering towards cloudy skies towards late afternoon and later, thundershowers accompanied with high winds in some places at dusk. This has been the pattern in the last few days in the twin cities and across several districts of Telangana bringing the temperatures down, but also causing loss and distress to farmers.

This may not continue any more. Peak summer with hot days and warmer nights are expected soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, says that this time, extreme heat waves experienced in the previous years are unlikely.

Therefore, we could be in for the usual hot summer with day temperatures peaking to about 43 degree Celsius. “The ongoing thundershowers with heavy winds towards evenings may continue for two more days after which we expect the temperatures to rise, but not abnormally this year,” said IMD scientist A. Sravani on Wednesday.

From May onwards, the day temperatures could start to be hovering around 41-43 degree Celsius whereas the night or minimum temperatures could be in the range of 21-27 degrees, she said. Temperatures currently are slightly less than what usually occurs during this time, between 38-40 degree Celsius, when it generally inches upto 40-41 degree Celsius. Night temperatures are in regular pattern of about 25 degree Celsius.

With regard to the present rains in most parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the scientist says these are the usual summer showers caused this time due to a trough forming in West Vidarbha and moving towards North Karnakata and Tamil Nadu.

The IMD scientist also revealed that a low pressure area has also formed in the Bay of Bengal near the South Andaman sea and this could be well on course of developing into a cyclonic disturbance in the next 48 hours. The rainfall is concentrated on the Andaman and Nicober Islands for now, she added.