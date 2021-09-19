Brace for traffic curbs as city gets ready to bid adieu to lord Ganesh

Elaborate arrangements made for smooth passage of immersion processions, other vehicles

Hyderabad police have imposed traffic restrictions in view of Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday and no vehicles would be allowed on the main procession route from Keshavaigiri in Old City to Tank Bund-NTR Marg via MJ Market and Abids. Elaborate traffic arrangements are also made for smooth movement of vehicles carrying Ganesh idols and all tributary processions will join with the main procession, which starts at Katta Maisamma temple, Keshavgiri and ends at the Hussainsagar.

Movement of vehicles other than those part of the idol processions will not be allowed to move on the main procession route between 9 a.m. on Sunday to 8 a.m. on Monday. Traffic restrictions would be extended if the situation demands so, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

“Facility to cross from west to east or vice-versa is available at Basheerbagh junction only. Commuters are advised to use the Ring Road and Begumpet area to avoid diversions. All roads leading to the main procession route will be barricaded,” he said.

The main procession starts from Keshavagiri and passes through Old PS Chandrayangutta–Chandrayangutta crossroad– Nallavagu – Kandikalgate Flyover – OP Chatrinaka – Laldarwaza Temple – Nagulchinta – Charminar – Madina – Afzalgunj – SA Bazar - M.J.Market – Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar Statue towards NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) or Upper Tankbund.

Processions from Secunderabad area will pass through RP Road – MG Road – Karbala Maidan – Kawadiguda – Musheerabad crossroads – RTC crossroads – Narayanaguda crossroads – Himayathnagar ‘Y’ Junction and join the main procession at Liberty. Idols coming from Chilkalguda crossroads will join Musheerabad ‘X’ Roads via Gandhi Hospital.

Processions from East zone (Amberpet, Nallakunta, Ramanthapur and other area) will pass from Uppal – Ramanthapur- 6 No. Junction Amberpet – Shivam Road - NCC at OU - Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital – Hindi Mahavidyalaya crossroads – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura crossroads – Narayanaguda crossroad and join the procession coming from RTC crossroads.

Also, Ganesh idols from Dilsukhnagar will join the procession coming from IS Sadan – Saidabad – Chanchalguda at Nalgonda crossroads and some big idols can proceeds towards Amberpet via Moosarambagh. Idols coming from Tarnaka side will proceed through Osmania University Distance Education Road, Adikmet and join the main procession at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar.

Mr. Kumar said that the processions from Tolichowki, Rethibowli and Mehdipatnam side will pass through Masab Tank, Ayodhya Junction – Nirankari Bhavan – Old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar to NTR Marg.

Idols coming from Erragadda will pass through SR Nagar – Ameerpet – Panjagutta – V.V. Statue and join the procession coming from Mehdipatnam at Nirankari Bhavan and proceed to NT Marg. Those from Tappachabutra and Asifnagar side will pass through Sitarambagh – Boiguda Kaman – Voulga Hotel – Goshamahal Baradari – Alaska and join the main procession at MJ Market and proceed towards Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar Statue - NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) or Upper Tank bund.