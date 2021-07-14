BPCL plans ₹1,000 cr. ethanol plant in Telangana

Seeks 100 acres with proximity to water source for 5 lakh litres/day facility

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) plans to set up a grain-based ethanol production plant with an investment of ₹1,000 crore in Telangana.

On Tuesday, a team of senior executives from the national oil company met Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and discussed the proposed 5 lakh litre per day capacity first generation ethanol plant. Executive Director-Bio Fuels Anurag Saraogi, who led the team, said since Telangana is ethanol deficient in the present context of up to 10% ethanol blending in petrol, the company has proposed the plant.

A road map document released by Niti Aayog and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas last month had recommended 20% blending targets by 2025-26. Enhanced ethanol blending is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including improved energy security, foreign exchange saving, lower carbon emissions, utilisation of damaged foodgrains and increase in farmers’ income.

BPCL plans to set up the facility will thus, not only facilitate the production of 1G ethanol besides contribute revenue to the State but also generate “huge direct and indirect employment,” he said.

About 100 acres having proximity to source of water was needed for the plant. The daily water requirement of the proposed facility would be about 4,000 KL.

Mr. Ranjan assured the government of Telangana would extend necessary support for the setting up of ethanol plant. Allotment of land along with necessary clearances would be fast tracked, he said. BPCL ED (Engineering and Projects) L.R. Jain and Project Leader of KHPL Project B. Manohar were part of the team.