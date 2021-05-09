Boy suffers burns during steam inhalation

HYDERABAD

09 May 2021 22:50 IST

3 more children suffered minor burns in last 5 months

A nine-year-old boy suffered 25% burns when he accidentally spilled hot water on him while trying to take steam. Doctors at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, said that the boy’s family members had a misconception that inhaling steam would kill coronavirus.

He tested positive when tests were conducted during treatment. His mother too, tested positive.

In fact, there have been three more cases of children who suffered burns in the past five months while inhaling steam. Though the burns were not severe, senior paediatrician and paediatric intensivist at the hospital Dr. Anjul Dayal said that parental education is important to preventing the injuries.

Advertising

Advertising

The nine-year-old boy was rushed to the corporate hospital on April 16. After clinical examination, doctors found that around 25% of the body had severe burns in the lower limb region including his genitals. The boy was immediately admitted in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) where there was a dedicated room for children diagnosed with COVID-19 requiring intensive care.

Dr. Anjul said that a detailed treatment procedure was mapped out for the boy along with a multi-disciplinary team of specialists. The boy was treated for COVID through IV medications. Two weeks into the treatment, the boy and his mother are not displaying any symptoms of coronavirus and were discharged.

“Taking steam inhalation is usually a home remedy for common cold and cough and upper respiratory tract infections. There is no sound scientific evidence to prove that taking steam prevents corona virus. However, if the steam is given to a child, it should be done under the supervision of elders and with all the precautions to prevent spillage of hot water which can cause devastating burns. Never leave children who cannot manage on their own in such circumstances,” he said.