Boy slips onto steel bar of playground gate, dies

Death came calling for a 12-year-old boy when he slipped onto the sharp bar of the steel gate of GHMC playground while scaling it at L.B. Nagar on Friday. A seventh standard student, Prasanna Kumar Reddy, along with friends went to the playground in Bank Colony. The playground gate was closed and locked.

It was normal practice for the kids of the locality to enter the playground by scaling over the gate. “Looks like the boys as usual scaled over the steel gate of nearly 12 feet high. Parts of the gate was wet apparently due to the rain,” L.B. Nagar Inspector P. Kasi Reddy said.

The steel gate was not of uniform height. Near the compound wall it was upto eight feet high. The boy went up the gate close to one side of the wall. Police are yet to ascertain what exactly happened but the boy slipped onto a steel bar.

“The bar pierced into his abdomen. By the time the scared boys rushed home and alerted his parents, the boy died,” the police said. A case of suspicious death was registered. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for conducting autopsy.