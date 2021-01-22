Boy set afire by father, succumbs

Hyderabad

22 January 2021 05:58 IST

The victim’s father had set the boy on fire for delay in getting a bundle of beedis

A 10-year-old boy, who was set on fire by his father allegedly in a drunken state on Sunday night, succumbed to burns in the wee hours of Thursday.

A student of sixth class from KPHB Colony, the victim, was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. He suffered more than 80 % burns and all his vital organs were damaged.

Police said around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday, the victim’s father R. Balu had set the boy on fire for delay in getting a bundle of beedis and also not performing well in studies. The boy’s dying declaration was recorded in the presence of the magistrate. He told police that his father, Balu, had beaten him severely before setting him ablaze. The father was booked.

Advertising

Advertising

Even the accused confessed to his crime and told them that his son had not been attending online classes during the lockdown and had become ‘arrogant’.

After beating the boy, Balu dragged him out from their shanty, poured turpentine oil and lighted the match stick.

Engulfed in flames, the boy started running for help due to pain and fell into a ditch. The neighbours and passers-by rushed him to Gandhi hospital.

Initially, Balu was booked for attempt to murder case, which would now be altered with murder charges.